WEATHERFORD – The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos volleyball team opened district play at home against the Trinity Lady Trojans on Friday night after completing a difficult pre-district slate of games.
The Lady Roos took control of the match by winning the first two sets, but had to bounce back after dropping a close third set. Weatherford did just that by finishing the match in four sets by a final score of 25-17, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-20.
Head coach Karli Morrison’s Lady Roos opened the first set on a 7-1 scoring run that forced the visitors to take a timeout. Strong play from senior middle Jordan Northcutt, outside hitter Claire Conner and middle blocker Ryleigh Martin fueled the home team through the first set. The Lady Roos faced a stiffer challenge from Trinity in the second set, as the visitors opened up a 3-0 lead. However, the front line players for Weatherford had the answers throughout the set. A big block from junior Maris Boop gave Weatherford the lead for good at 4-3. Later in the set, Martin put down a kill that ended the best rally of the match. During that point, which gave Weatherford a 20-14 lead, the ball crossed over the net at least 10 times with great defensive skill and hustle on display from both sides. The home team was ignited as Conner took over the set with multiple kills, until Northcutt ended it with a kill of her own.
Trinity edged Weatherford in a closely-contested third set before the Lady Roos returned the favor in the decisive fourth set.
Conner, Northcutt and Emma Thornton each recorded 13 kills for the Lady Roos while Roisin Owen and Carly Cienega finished with 21 and 16 assists, respectively. Conner led the team with 16 digs while Owen and Cienega had 11 and nine digs, respectively. As a collective whole, Weatherford finished the match with two aces and five blocks.
Weatherford (12-18, 1-0) will be in action again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at LD Bell.
