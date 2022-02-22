WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Lady Roo track teams competed in the Kangaroo Relays last week, with both the JV and varsity teams finishing second.
Jazmin Berry took second in the 100 meters and second in triple jump.
Ella Pando took third in the 800-meter run and first in the 1,600-meter run.
Cheyenne Gorman placed second in the 3,200-meter run.
Avalon Griggs took first in the 300-meter hurdles and first in long jump, and also placed third in the high jump.
Lucy Kentner took third in the triple jump.
The team of Lauryn Spangler, Griggs, Mia Childers and Berry placed third in the 4x100 relay, while the combo of Spangler, Chloe Peterson, Emalee Hess and Berry took second in the 4x200 relay.
