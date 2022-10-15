On Friday night, the Lady Roos volleyball team took on the North Crowley Panthers for the final home game of the season.
"We have dropped one home game this whole season, so I think we have defended home court rather well," Lady Roo Head Coach Karli Morrison said. "I think the crowd has come out more with each passing game. More people want to see these girls play, which is a testament to these girls and their hard work."
The second set of the match was where it was the most interesting as North Crowley showed some fight in them, keeping it close.
Both teams traded scores and the lead throughout the set. After falling behind 10-8, the Lady Roos snapped into action as they went on a 7-1 run highlighted by an intense kill by senior Kate Hansen.
The Panthers showed more fight in them as they tied Weatherford at 17, but in the end, the Lady Roos outscored the visitors 8-3 to close out the middle set and win 25-20 in hopes of taking the third set to complete the sweep.
"I changed the rotation a little to get some playing time for some of our young players," Morrison said. "It was just a matter of being able to adjust, and sometimes I feel like we don't adjust off of what is on the other side of the net."
Weatherford jumped on the Panthers early in the first set of the match as they got out to an 8-3 lead, where they never needed to look back.
The Lady Roos won handily 25-14 as Maris Boop sealed the set win with an emphatic kill.
In the third set, after a brief 3-3 tie, the Lady Roos dominated the Panthers, outscoring North Crowley 22-9 for the sweep winning 25-12. Hansen sealed the final set of the match with a perfectly placed ace.
"We just need to work on playing our game more consistently no matter who is on the other side," Morrison said. "As a whole, I think our passing looked good tonight. I think our hitters are starting to click with our setters, and having our setters completely back has helped.
This win puts the Lady Roos record at 31-9 on the season. They will travel to Chisholm Trail for their next game on Tuesday.
Team leaders:
Aces:
Kate Hansen 3, Riess Griffith 2, Veronica Cruz 1
Kills: Kate Hansen 15, Reiss Griffith 12, Evelyn Benson 3
Digs: Kate Hansen 12, Veronica Cruz 10, Riess Griffith 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.