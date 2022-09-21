Tuesday, the Lady Roos volleyball team traveled to take on the North Crowley Panthers.
The third set of the match saw the most action, as the Lady Roos took the third set 25-21 on their way to a clean sweep of the Panthers.
The Lady Roos took the first two sets with ease as they won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-13.
The win over the Panthers extended the Lady Roos winning streak to eight, with their sights set on their ninth straight victory when they take on Chisholm Trail Friday.
Team leaders:
Kills: Kate Hansen 10, Jordan Northcutt 6, Riess Griffith 5
Aces: Maddy Ballard 6, Veronica Cruz 3, Maris Boop 2
Digs: Veronica Cruz 16, Riess Griffith 12, Maddy Ballard 5
