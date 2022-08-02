The Lady Kangaroos volleyball team continued their preseason push to get ready for the season under new coach Karli Morrison.
During the second day of practice Tuesday, the new coach is already seeing improvement, but understands it takes time.
“It is a marathon not a sprint,” Morrison said. “We are trying to gradually get there, every day trying to get 1 percent better on whatever the drill or weakness may be that we are working on for that day.”
The Lady Kangaroos will see their first game action Aug. 5 when they scrimmage against Birdville, Eaton, and Rider.
