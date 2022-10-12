For the 13th time in the last 14 games, the Weatherford Lady Roos are winners as they took down the Crowley Eagles in three sets Tuesday, (25-20, 25-17, 25-19.)
The Lady Roos are at 29-9 for the season with their ninth win in district play.
Weatherford remains in second place in the district as they trail Boswell by one game for the lead.
Weatherford returns to action Friday against North Crowley for senior night.
Team leaders:
Kills: Riess Griffith 7, Kate Hansen 7, Evelyn Benson 6
Digs: Veronica Cruz 14, Roisin Owens 10, Riess Griffith 6
Aces: Veronica Cruz 3, Riess Griffith 2, Roisin Owens 2
