Entering their game with the visiting Chisholm Trail Rangers, the Weatherford Lady Roos looked to extend their winning streak to nine games.
The Lady Roos and Rangers battled hard in their district match-up, with a close fourth set that saw each team with small scoring runs at the beginning of the set.
Both teams traded scores and answered the other scores rather quickly, to the point where they had to go beyond the usual 25.
Weatherford got the last punch as they won the final set 27-25 and the match 3-1.
"We struggled, and they came ready to play tonight," Lady Roo Head Coach Karli Morrison said. "Chisholm came out to compete and challenged us. I felt like we were out of sync on offense and defense. A lot of credit goes to them, they put us in some hard circumstances."
Both teams traded scoring runs in the first set. The Lady Roos took an early four-point lead, and the Rangers came right back to tie the game up.
Rangers got their first lead of the set at 15-13, but the Lady Roos took command and outscored the Rangers 12-6 to win the first set 25-21.
The Lady Roos jumped to an early 8-2 lead in the second set, but Chisholm Trail fought back throughout to get it to a two-point game.
Their fight would fall short as the Lady Roos held on to win the second set 25-20.
During the third set, the Rangers showed their teeth as they took control of the third set following a 5-5 tie. After that, Chisholm gained a four-advantage and never looked back, winning 25-20.
Morrison attributed the third set loss to a lack of confidence in her team compared to the amount of confidence that the Rangers had in that set.
With the win on Friday night, the Lady Roos extend their winning streak to nine games and remain undefeated in district play as they improve to 5-0.
The Lady Roos return to action Tuesday when they welcome in Boswell.
Team leaders
Kills: Kate Hansen 16, Riess Griffith 14, Evelyn Benson 8
Aces: Evelyn Benson 3, Riess Griffith 3, Veronica Cruz 2
Digs: Riess Griffith 20, Veronica Cruz 14, Maddy Ballard 8
