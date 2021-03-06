Last year, the Community Christian Lady Warriors were knocked out of the state tournament in a game they could have won.
This year, they vowed that nothing would keep them from reaching the ultimate goal, and nothing did. The Warriors claimed the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) championship by toppling the Victory Baptist Patriots with little trouble on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.
Warriors center Elaina Buchanan, who had scored her 1,000th career point earlier in the week, was spectacular yet again under the basket, grabbing rebounds and sinking shots. Jersey Davila, who had been carried off the court after injuring her knee a week ago, was her usual darting, swirling, blur of defense, giving Victory Baptist girls headaches with her constant buzzing around.
The Warriors grabbed a 20-4 lead early and never struggled.
Kylie Maness and Kate Buchanan nabbed rebounds on both ends of the court, and Halee Petrie pinpointed her passes, and Hena Spahic was…well…pretty much unstoppable. She hit three pointers. She charged hard to the basket and made layups. She defended and assisted and passed and stole. The senior is eyeing Texas Tech and Tarleton State as potential landing spots for college and made her final high school game one to remember.
She would be named team MVP by the time the game ended in a 72-42 victory.
Head Coach Kayla Buchanan played most everyone on the roster once the game was secured in the second half, so they can say forevermore that they played in a state championship game and won.
When the final buzzer sounded, the coach called her team around her and began to talk to them but choked up.
“I’m so proud of y’all,” she said. “You don’t know how much.”
She looked at the championship plaque and the medals around everyone’s necks and said, “It’s not this…it’s how you play…”
The words were hard to get out, and Buchanan said, “Come give me a hug.”
The whole team joined as one, with the girls saying, “Aw” and “I love you” and “I so want a hug.”
Spahic, still red-faced from four quarters of hustle, held on to the state title trophy and beamed beside Elaina Buchanan, who received the All-Tournament Award. All around them, their teammates hugged, laughed and cried.
“It was an amazing experience,” Spahic said. “I wouldn’t have done it without them.”
Winning the state title was a goal they set years ago.
“Last year, we came up short, like six points,” Buchanan said. “We really pushed for it this year. It means a lot, expecially with my mom being the coach, and I’m so glad to do it with these girls. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The girls played after the boys’ game, with the Warriors finishing the tournament in third place.
“It means a lot for the community of Mineral Wells having our girls and our boys teams in the final four,” said boys Head Coach and Athletic Director Brian Rodricks. “It gives us a big boost.”
The last time the school won a state title was the late 1990s — more than 20 years ago.
Both the boys and girls teams look poised to enjoy strong seasons in the future.
“People are finally seeing this little bitty school…competing at a high level and could compete with any public school, 1A to 3A,” he said. “Good kids. They work hard. Coach Buchanan has done a great job building our program and building up these girls. It’s wonderful. It really is.”
Winning a state title “speaks for itself” and draws in others, he said.
“If you put a program out there and have success, people want to be a part of that,” he said.
