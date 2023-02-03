ALEDO - The eight senior Ladycat basketball players showed grit on Senior Night Friday against Azle.
For the final time of the season, the Aledo Ladycats basketball team took the floor at home, where they fell to Azle 43-41.
The Ladycats jumped all over the Lady Hornets early as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead towards the end of the first quarter. Seniors center Claire Byars and guard Pressly Hull led the charge in the first quarter as they combined for nine of the 14 Aledo points that the Ladycats scored at the end of the first quarter.
Aledo led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Azle scoring their first bucket with less than 10 seconds left.
"I love this team and these girls," Aledo Ladycat Basketball Coach Nikki Hyles said. "To honor them anytime that we can is a positive thing. It was an emotional night for the kids, and they came out and played well while handling the stress and the pressure in the first half."
The Lady Hornets found their footing on offense in the second quarter, but the Ladycats kept their distance by answering any bucket that Azle scored.
Hull took the lead during the middle of the second quarter as she connected on two free throws and got a steal on the following Azle possession. A quick layup extended the Aledo lead back to 14 points after the Lady Hornets opened the quarter with two layups.
Byars finished the quarter with two free throws to keep the Aledo lead at 14.
Coming out of the half, Azle went on a 7-0 run to get the game within single digits for the first time since Aledo led 8-0 to open the game.
The Lady Hornets outscored the Ladycats 13-5 in the third quarter.
Azle kept up the pressure on Aledo as the Ladyhornets outscored the Ladycats in the fourth 18-10 and captured the win on a last-second jump shot.
Byars, Hull and Reagan Davis were the top scorers for the Ladycats, combining for 29 of the 41 Aledo points. Byars finished with a team-high 11 points, while Hull and Davis finished with nine points each.
Aledo (15-15) travels to take on Brewer for the makeup of the Tuesday game rescheduled due to the ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.