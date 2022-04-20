On the night to celebrate the eight seniors for the Aledo Ladycats softball team, the team made sure their last home game was an eventful one against the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group,” Aledo Head Coach Heather Myers said. “The fact that they are seniors is hard to swallow. As a coach, you learn to love them as your own.”
The Ladycats offense was unstoppable Tuesday as they piled on the runs and hits en route to a 22-0 win over the Coyotes in five innings on Tuesday night.
The defense also was ready to play, giving up two base runners base runners the entire game.
Kayleigh Smith gave a dominating starting effort for the Ladycats as she only allowed one base runner while on the mound.
“We did well, we were patient when we need to be,” Myers said. “I felt like we did some things that were really good, continued to hit like we have been hitting.”
Wichita Falls was not able to get anything going the whole game, offensively or defensively, with the wind playing a factor in the game.
“We got outplayed,” Wichita Falls Head Coach Billy Beddingfield said. “We played a hard team, the girls tried to stick it out the best they could, and as hard as they could. It’s not the best way to end the season, but we are going to rebound and come back next year.”
The Ladycats finish the regular season 22-2, winning 13 straight games in dominating fashion, and are waiting to find out their first-round playoff opponent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.