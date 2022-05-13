The Aledo Ladycats welcomed the Colleyville Heritage Panthers to town for game one of their regional quarterfinal series Thursday night.
The Ladycats got the scoring started in the bottom of the first, tallying three runs.
In the second inning the starting pitcher for the Ladycats, Kayleigh Smith, got into a jam when an error and a single gave the Panthers two on with one out. One runner would advance to third on a steal, but Smith and the defense held tight, stranding the runners after a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
The Panthers chipped away at the deficit in the third inning when they hit a leadoff double and were able to move the runner the rest of the way by means of a bunt and groundout.
With their lead now down to two runs, the Ladycats looked to extend their lead even more.
In the bottom of the fourth, the leadoff batter was able to get on first, then was moved around the bases by way of a single and a bunt and a sac fly to increase the lead back up to three runs. Final: Aledo 4, Colleyville 1.
“I felt like we played OK,” Ladycat Head Coach Heather Myers said. “I thought we could have done better at the plate, we normally hit better than that. We had a lot of first pitch outs tonight, which we normally don’t see. Hopefully we settle down and go into [Friday] and make the pitcher work a little more and be more disciplined.”
Aledo looks to close out the series Friday when the series switches over to Colleyville.
“We never underestimate our opponents,” Myers said when talking about how they keep focused on the next game. “We go into every game with the expectations that they are going to come out with a fight and try to beat us at all cost. In order to be a team and goes as far as we can go, we have to expect everyone to play hard every single game.”
