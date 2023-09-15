Weatherford College’s Meagan Ledbetter and Selanny Puente swept the most recent Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's volleyball Players of the Week titles.
A 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore hitter from Azle, Ledbetter led the defensive effort in a huge upset of No. 2 Navarro with 20 digs in three sets. She averaged 4.4 digs per set across 12 undefeated sets and also received 69 balls with only one error.
Along with her impressive defensive weekend, she averaged 3.5 points per set with 35 kills and six aces. Ledbetter hit .281 over the weekend with 35 kills on 69 attempts.
A 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore middle blocker from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Puente enjoyed an exceptional offensive weekend, hitting .551 over four matches, including a near-perfect nine kills on 10 swings en route to helping WC defeat Navarro in three sets.
Puente averaged 3.5 points per set to help WC to four sweeps with an impressive 31 kills on only 49 attempts. She also contributed five aces and eight blocks. After the weekend, she is ranked second in the country for hitting efficiency at .413 on the season so far.
