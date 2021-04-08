Seven Poolville athletes qualified for the area track meet during the recent district meet. Only athletes finishing in the top four places of each event move on to the area round.
Levi Ramirez set a new school record while taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles. He placed third in the 1600-meter and third in high jump, so he will be busy at next week's area.
Payton Jennings won first place in long jump and third in triple jump.
Sarah Back earned second place in high jump.
Makaylee Ray took first place in the 800-meter, first in the 1600 and third in the 400 for a big day.
Dylan Tovar nabbed first place in both the 3200 and 1600.
Eli Lang was second in the 1600 and third in the 800.
Jackson Mott placed in two events — third place in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.
