Weatherford Christian School’s boys’ basketball team enjoyed a heavy presence on the TAPPS District 3-1A all-district list after a 2019-20 campaign which saw the squad reach the area round of playoffs.
As a result, the Lions took home a superlative honor, one-first team selection, two second-team selections and two honorable mentions.
Senior power forward Jarrett Foland paced WCS in all-district, earning Defensive MVP honors (while doubling up with first-team honors as well), recognition Head Coach Kyle Fields said the upperclassman was absolutely deserving of.
“Jarrett had a tremendous year offensively and defensively, and was one of the best shot blockers in the area,” Fields said.
“He averaged double digit points and rebounds for the season, as well as just over three blocks a game.”
Teammate and senior shooting guard Devon Hardage also took home first-team honors, thanks in large part to his explosiveness attacking opposing defenses, Fields said.
“Devon is a talented scorer who can get to the rim and knock down the three (he had six 3’s in one district game),” Fields said.
“He led our team in scoring and assists this season, and was an improved defensive player.”
Second-team selections for WCS included senior point guard Jackson Floyd and freshman forward Jaxon Fowler, while sophomore shooting guard Ethan Smith and junior shooting guard Bryson Smith rounded out the squad’s all-district selections with a pair of honorable mentions.
The Lions defeated Irving Faustina, 60-39 in bi-district, before falling to DeSoto Canterbury, 65-31 in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.