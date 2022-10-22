The Weatherford Christians Lions football team welcomed in the Temple Christian Eagles Friday night for a key district matchup.
Lions running back Brayden Bork got the offense going in the first quarter on Friday as he opened up the scoring with a short run into the end zone to put Weatherford Christian up by seven.
On the next drive, the Eagles drove down the field, and thanks to a 15-yard Lions penalty, Temple Christian scored to tie the game 7-7 with a rushing touchdown of their own.
As the first quarter neared the end, Lions QB Hunter McCoy hit Brody Clark for a 31-yard connection to get them into Eagle territory.
After an 8-yard run from Bork, McCoy took the ball himself in for a Lions touchdown to regain the lead, but the Lions only led by six after the Eagles blocked the PAT.
On the subsequent Eagles' possession, the Lions' defense held together as they forced Temple Christian to punt.
Following the punt, the Lions drove down the field in three plays, and Weather Christian capped it with another Bork rushing touchdown, but a failed 2pt conversion left the score 19-7.
Following a bad punt by the Eagles, the Lions scored quickly with Bork's third touchdown on the night to put the Lions up 26-7 following the successful extra point.
Temple Christian was awarded an untimed down at the end of the first half, with Weatherford Christian being penalized. The Eagles did good work with the untimed down as they scored a touchdown to make it 26-13, following the second blocked PAT of the game for either team.
"We went into the half knowing that it would be tough coming out into the third quarter," Lions Coach Justin Tate said. "They did what they do best they ran the football well. We have to bounce back and get better."
The third quarter was all about defense, as neither team managed to score. Each team traded a turnover, as Temple Christian fumbled early on, and Weatherford Christian threw a bad-timed interception.
The fourth quarter was where the game got decided. Temple Christian scored first in the final frame as they got into the end zone to get within a score, 26-20. Another interception led to the tying score as the Eagles returned the snagged ball for the score. Another blocked PAT kept the game tied at 26.
McCoy shook off the pick-6 and took the ball 75-yards to the house to regain the lead for the Lions. After another failed 2pt conversion, the score remained 32-26.
With less than two minutes to go in the game, the visiting Eagles scored, and after the successful PAT, they had their first lead of the night at 33-32.
"I am proud of our guys," Tate said. "It was a really tough week for us emotionally, we had a lot of things going on, and they had their backs against the wall."
Weatherford Christian turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing drive to seal the win for the Eagles.
The Lions return to action when they travel to Mercy Culture Prep next Friday.
