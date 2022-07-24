The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced its 2021-22 academic awards for teams and individual athletes who excel in the classroom. And Weatherford College athletes are exceedingly recognized on the list of honorees.

All of WC's NJCAA teams qualified for academic team awards. The men's golf team ranked fourth in NJCAA Region 5 with a combined grade point average of 3.67. Women's tennis earned a 3.48, women's basketball a 3.16, men's basketball a 3.07, baseball a 3.05 and softball a 3.05.

Individual athletes with a 4.0 GPA are named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team, those with a GPA of 3.8 to 3.99 are named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team and those with a GPA between 3.6 to 3.79 are named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.

WC's rodeo teams do not compete in the NJCAA; they are governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Individual NJCAA academic awards went to the following Coyotes:

Golf

Samuel Benson, freshman, First Team

Michael Gatlin Goad, freshman, First Team

Bryce McCracken, freshman, Second Team

Bradley Missel, sophomore, Second Team

Logan Moore, freshman, Third Team

Men's Basketball

Dillion Bennett, sophomore, Third Team

Aleksa Milentijevic, freshman, Third Team

Women's Basketball

Celise Bobbitt, sophomore, First Team

Briarley Rogers, sophomore, First Team

Helena Svilberg, freshman, First Team

Hena Spahic, freshman, First Team

Zamoria McGrue, sophomore, Third Team

Kylee Eckermann, sophomore, Third Team

Baseball

Noah Boughton, sophomore, First Team

Alex Vergara, sophomore, First Team

Matthew Rheaume, freshman, First Team

Jack Hardgrove, sophomore, First Team

Layden White, freshman, Third Team

Alexis Gravel, freshman, Third Team

Jackson Stroud, sophomore, Third Team

Cal Stark, sophomore, Third Team

Rowdy Chandler, freshman, Third Team

Softball

Destiney Jones, sophomore, First Team

Isabel Padilla, freshman, Second Team

Teoni Lamb, sophomore, Second Team

Karli Manney, sophomore, Second Team

Andrea Gutierrez, freshman, Third Team

Tennis

Michelle Markovic, sophomore, First Team

Mia Milojevic, freshman, First Team

Anastasiia Khrustaleva, sophomore, Second Team

Madeleine Farmer, freshman, Second Team

