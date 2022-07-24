The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced its 2021-22 academic awards for teams and individual athletes who excel in the classroom. And Weatherford College athletes are exceedingly recognized on the list of honorees.
All of WC's NJCAA teams qualified for academic team awards. The men's golf team ranked fourth in NJCAA Region 5 with a combined grade point average of 3.67. Women's tennis earned a 3.48, women's basketball a 3.16, men's basketball a 3.07, baseball a 3.05 and softball a 3.05.
Individual athletes with a 4.0 GPA are named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team, those with a GPA of 3.8 to 3.99 are named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team and those with a GPA between 3.6 to 3.79 are named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.
WC's rodeo teams do not compete in the NJCAA; they are governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
Individual NJCAA academic awards went to the following Coyotes:
Golf
Samuel Benson, freshman, First Team
Michael Gatlin Goad, freshman, First Team
Bryce McCracken, freshman, Second Team
Bradley Missel, sophomore, Second Team
Logan Moore, freshman, Third Team
Men's Basketball
Dillion Bennett, sophomore, Third Team
Aleksa Milentijevic, freshman, Third Team
Women's Basketball
Celise Bobbitt, sophomore, First Team
Briarley Rogers, sophomore, First Team
Helena Svilberg, freshman, First Team
Hena Spahic, freshman, First Team
Zamoria McGrue, sophomore, Third Team
Kylee Eckermann, sophomore, Third Team
Baseball
Noah Boughton, sophomore, First Team
Alex Vergara, sophomore, First Team
Matthew Rheaume, freshman, First Team
Jack Hardgrove, sophomore, First Team
Layden White, freshman, Third Team
Alexis Gravel, freshman, Third Team
Jackson Stroud, sophomore, Third Team
Cal Stark, sophomore, Third Team
Rowdy Chandler, freshman, Third Team
Softball
Destiney Jones, sophomore, First Team
Isabel Padilla, freshman, Second Team
Teoni Lamb, sophomore, Second Team
Karli Manney, sophomore, Second Team
Andrea Gutierrez, freshman, Third Team
Tennis
Michelle Markovic, sophomore, First Team
Mia Milojevic, freshman, First Team
Anastasiia Khrustaleva, sophomore, Second Team
Madeleine Farmer, freshman, Second Team
