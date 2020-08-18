A major milestone: Springtown coach grabs 300th win

Springtown High School’s head volleyball coach, Leighann Strickland, received her 300th career win on Friday at Blum.
Strickland started coaching in 2003, first under Cari Lowery and then Dana Flat before becoming head coach in 2007. Strickland is a Springtown alumnus, played for Lowery and was a member of the 1995 team that went to state semifinals. She is also included in the Wall of Fame at Porcupine Stadium.
“This has been an adventure through it all and the best part of it is it happened in my hometown,” Strickland said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better man, my husband, and family to support me through this rollercoaster of a ride. God knew exactly what I needed, and I am thankful for that.
“Our community is amazing, filled with tremendous people and athletes. Each and every one of my players and coaching staff, current and former, has made this journey a true blessing.”
