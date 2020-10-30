A shining example: Brock student nabs Community Helper Award

Morgan Saxton has contributed in a big way to the success of the Brock Eagles football program without catching a pass or scoring a touchdown.
"She is always out there with a smile on her face everyday," said Head Coach Chad Worrell. "Everybody loves to be around Morgan."
Saxton has been a trainer's assistant during her four years at the school.
Worrell nominated the 17-year-old senior for the Community Helper Appreciation Award, an honor bestowed by the Helpful North Texas Honda Dealers and Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Saxton provides water, tape and other services to the players during practices and games.
"I'm learning and involved," she said. "That will help me in my future career."
She plans to attend Weatherford College and become a full-time trainer one day at a high school or college.
Saxton had never won an award before and cried when accepting it on the football field after the first quarter of last week's game against Boyd.
"I was sad and happy," she said. "All my emotions just came out."
Worrell characterizes Saxton as a "staple of our program" and said she "works her tail off to make our kids better and our team better."
Saxton's work ethic sets a positive example for the players, Worrell said.
"She shows up every day and works hard," the coach said. "That is what our Brock football program is about. She is a shining example of that."
