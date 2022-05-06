Aledo, Brock, Graford putt their way to state

The postseason continues for four high school golf programs that have putted their way to state.
Aledo High was able to send both their boys golf team as well as their girls golf team to state, while Brock sent its Gold Boys team and Graford sent its girls team.
“It’s a pretty exciting time,” Aledo AD Steve Wood said. “You don’t see that very often. Credit to our coaches, kids, and parents. They put in a lot time. You don’t become a good golf player if you’re a good athlete, it takes a lot of time.”
The Aledo Ladycats are coming off of their 5A Region 1 championship where they knocked off Grapevine.
“We had a two-stroke lead over Grapevine after day one,” Aledo girls Golf Coach James Mullins said. “We never lost the lead. The girls just continued to work and stay focused on each stroke knowing that any mistake could cost them the regional championship.
“They calculated shots and risks about as good as I have seen them do as team. The big difference was winning the mental game with the competition and the heat. I couldn’t be prouder and happier for the team.”
This year makes back-to-back state appearances for the Ladycats. For the Bearcats, it’s their first time backing in back in three years.
Ladycats regional results:
Mallory Miller 77-75—152
Aly Saunders 81-77—158
Sanaa Lemen 78-77—155
Madison Warner 90-83—173
Kyla Morales 96-87—183
Bearcats regional results:
Braylon Mahannay 82-81—163
Jett Moore 83-76—159
Dylan Kiser 81-89—170
Logan Ban 86-87—173
Jake Phillips 82-79—161
In his first year leading the Brock golf team, Coach Hunter Fincher has gotten his boys team all the way to state.
“I am really proud of the boys,” he said. “They practiced hard. It means a lot that they worked so hard. They just have to compete just to be on the first team here, which is beneficial to us.”
The Brock Boys Blue team barely missed the cut for state by three shots.
Boys Gold Team regional results:
Austin Lavender 97-96—193
Kendrick Hoster 79-79—158
Gavin Taylor 88-79—167
Kutter Wilson 76-74—150
Jayton Vaughan 75-78—153
Coming off their first place finish at regionals, Graford looks to continue their successful season with their eyes set on state now.
Graford Lady Jackrabbits regional results:
Brook Crawford 92-119—211
Karsen Dixon 121-134—255
Harley Blakeley 113-122—235
Cyla Carver 133-138–271
Ashley Crawford 118-117—235
The boys tee off May 9 and the girls May 16 for their chance at a state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.