Aledo Clay Busters finish well at state competition

The Aledo Clay Busters Competitive Clay Target Team had a strong showing to conclude its shooting season, with eight shooters competing earlier this month at the Scholastic Clay Target Program state competition in San Antonio.
State Champion Scott Mason tied for first place in the intermediate/advanced class trap with a score of 96 and then shot 10 straight to win the shootout and the state championship.
Callaway Walker earned a five-way tie for second place in the senior/varsity class trap with a score of 98 and ended up in fourth place after a shoot-off. Ally Mason tied for third place in senior/varsity sporting clays class with a score of 84, then narrowly lost the shoot out by one clay to finish in fourth place.
The varsity class posted scores of 100/100 to win the skeet competition (a score of 95 placed 17th) and a score of 99/100 to win the trap competition (95 placed 16th.)
“These kids are serious,” Head Coach Creighton Maynard said. “With 24-plus teams and close to 300 shooters, it was stiff competition.”
SCTP, which is part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, is the largest youth shooting sports organization in America. In Texas, SCTP organizes seven to eight North Texas tournaments from August through May, with the state tournament in June and National Tournament in July. ACB team members compete in all three clay target events, trap, sporting clays and skeet.
“One of the original goals in starting this team was to compete for championships,” Maynard said.
Assistant Coach David Mason added, “It has taken our team three years of development to get to this point and I am so proud of what these shooters have accomplished.”
Top 10 ACB
finishes were:
Skeet
Scott Mason, sixth, intermediate/advanced
Luke Shelton, seventh, Senior/junior varsity
Sporting clays
Scott Mason, sixth, intermediate/advanced
Craig Mason, ninth, intermediate/advanced
Ally Mason, fourth, ladies senior/varsity
Trap
Eric Vidal, ninth, intermediate/entry
Scott Mason, first, intermediate/advanced
Callaway Walker, fourth, senior/varsity
Ally Mason, eighth, ladies senior/varsity
High Overall: Three-event-total
Scott Mason, fourth, intermediate/advanced
Ally Mason, eighth, ladies senior/advanced
Team results: Top five scores
Team skeet
10th (Callaway Walker, Scott Mason, Luke Shelton, Ally Mason, Craig Mason)
Team sporting clays
10th (Ally Mason, Scott Mason, Callaway Walker, Luke Shelton, Craig Mason)
Team trap
Ninth (Callaway Walker, Scott Mason, Luke Shelton, Ally Mason, Creighton Maynard)
The Aledo Clay Busters Competitive Clay Target Team is open to all East Parker County youth in grades seventh through 12th. Tryouts occur in mid-August. For more information, contact Head Coach Creighton Maynard at headcoach@goacb.com or 713-562-0995. Follow ACB on TeamApp (https://goacb.teamapp.com), Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.