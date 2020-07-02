Aledo Rodeo members place at North Texas finals

From left, Kollen Furr, Eryn Foust and Sean McCarthy, members of the Aledo Rodeo Team who placed at the North Texas High School Rodeo Finals on June 20. 

 COURTESY JANE MCCARTHY

Aledo Rodeo Team members placed well at the North Texas High School Rodeo Finals on June 20.

“It was a crazy year for rodeo with the last third of the rodeos of the regular season being cut due to the pandemic. What is normally a three-day event for finals was condensed to a two events in one day final,” Aledo Rodeo Team parent sponsor Jane McCarthy said. “Aledo finished fourth overall for the year at the NTHSRA, we had a great team this year with a lot of growth from all team members, which helped us secure fourth place standing and hope to expand the team further this year.”

Kollen Furr, a junior, placed first overall for the year in saddle bronc; Eryn Foust, a junior and vice president of the team, placed second overall for the year in barrel racing; and Sean McCarthy, a junior and president of the team, placed fourth overall for the year in team roping heading.

Brooke Stephens, a freshman, placed sixth in the 4D and Lexie Perry, a freshman, placed sixth in 5D. 

