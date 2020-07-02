Aledo Rodeo members place at North Texas finals

Aledo Rodeo Team members placed well at the North Texas High School Rodeo Finals on June 20.
“It was a crazy year for rodeo with the last third of the rodeos of the regular season being cut due to the pandemic. What is normally a three-day event for finals was condensed to a two events in one day final,” Aledo Rodeo Team parent sponsor Jane McCarthy said. “Aledo finished fourth overall for the year at the NTHSRA, we had a great team this year with a lot of growth from all team members, which helped us secure fourth place standing and hope to expand the team further this year.”
Kollen Furr, a junior, placed first overall for the year in saddle bronc; Eryn Foust, a junior and vice president of the team, placed second overall for the year in barrel racing; and Sean McCarthy, a junior and president of the team, placed fourth overall for the year in team roping heading.
Brooke Stephens, a freshman, placed sixth in the 4D and Lexie Perry, a freshman, placed sixth in 5D.
