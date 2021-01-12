Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first- and second-team rosters composed of players from all five UIL-sanctioned high schools from Palo Pinto County.
The All-Palo Pinto County volleyball team includes nominations from coaches, input from Weatherford Democrat staff and all-district lists.
MVP
Strawn senior Bella Mahone
Mahone played a huge role in helping Strawn finish as undefeated district champions in 2A District 6 and making the playoffs. Mahone, an undisputed team leader, was named the district’s MVP as well as our All-Palo Pinto winner in a spectacular season that saw her log 150 kill shots, 159 digs, 27 aces, 40 blocks and 26 assists.
Hitter of the Year
Mineral Wells senior Brooklyn Ellis
Ellis, a three-year varsity player, led the Lady Rams in kills while playing all around the court. The team captain tallied 85 kills, 18 blocks and 69 digs in 10 district matches, earning first-team All District, academic All District and academic All State honors. Her strong play helped the Rams make the playoffs after going 9-14 overall.
Blocker of the Year
Perrin-Whitt senior Nayeli Lopez
This power hitter led Perrin-Whitt’s offensive attack but was also a defensive fiend at the net, providing 32 solo blocks. That net dominance, combined with Lopez’s 154 kills, 196 receptions, 26 aces and 74 digs, helped the Lady Pirates fight their way into the playoffs.
Setter of the Year
Perrin-Whitt senior Karson Bland
This team captain led the Lady Pirates emotionally and physically all season. Bland had the highest serving percentage on the team and was the primary setter, notching more than 200 assists to go with 126 digs and 30 kills. Her serving was 93% — she missed only eight serves all year.
Offensive Player of the Year
Strawn senior Karlee Mallory
Mallory was an invaluable contributor to Strawn’s undefeated district title romp, leading by example on and off the court. A selfless teammate, Mallory made the most assists with 157 but also slammed 61 aces and 75 kills, blocked a dozen shots and scooped more than 60 digs. Her strong play earned her 1A District 6’s Outstanding Setter of the Year honors.
Defensive Player of the Year
Strawn junior Emily Williams
The Lady Hounds’ dominating season wouldn’t have been possible without Williams’ impassioned presence. The setter/hitter was named first-team All District after helping lead her team to a bi-district championship. She logged 111 assists and 96 digs while hammering 36 aces.
Newcomer of the Year
Mineral Wells freshman Brittany Delk
In Delk’s first year with the Lady Rams, she became a dependable setter who controlled the game gracefully and with confidence despite her young age. Delk played all around the court and thrived as an outside hitter. In 10 district matches, Delk logged 88 digs, 73 assists, 23 kills and passed an average of 2.05.
Team Leader of the Year
Graford junior BreeAnna Hunt
The setter for the Lady Rabbits is usually the most competitive player on the court offensively and defensively and can be relied upon to supply energy and fortitude when her team needs it most.
Coach of the Year
Erin Rincon, Mineral Wells
The first-year head coach grew up in Mineral Wells, played volleyball for the Lady Rams and returned home after college to lead her old team into the 2020s. The Rams won nine games and made the playoffs under her guidance.
First-team
Senior Meagan Waldrum, Mineral Wells; junior Ashley Figueroa, Strawn; senior Kamryn Staggs, Perrin-Whitt; junior Riley Cook, Graford; senior Kenzie Lawhon, Mineral Wells; sophomore Aaliyah Brown, Perrin-Whitt; junior Ashley Figueroa, Strawn
Second-team
Junior Emily Myrick, Mineral Wells; freshman Ashley Crawford, Graford; junior Jenesis Golden, Strawn; senior Taylor Gary, Mineral Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.