All Saints' grad looks to return after elbow surgery

Cade Farr has some nerve coming to Weatherford College.
And now that he’s here, healing an ulnar nerve injury, the left-handed pitcher has plans to help the Coyote baseball team achieve great success.
Farr transferred from Texas Tech after his freshman season in 2019. He is in the middle of rehabilitation following ulnar nerve relocation surgery and said he is stronger than before.
“They took my ulnar nerve out of the original pocket it was in and moved it to a new spot in my elbow,” Farr, a product of All Saints’ Episcopal School in Fort Worth, said. “The full recovery is going to be three to four months, but I plan to be back for the early fall season.”
Farr posted no statistics in 2020 for the Coyotes in a season that was cut short because of COVID-19. He will return with sophomore status in the fall and for the spring 2021 season.
At Tech, he made four appearances totaling 1.2 innings with a 0-0 record. However, he struck out two batters compared to walking one.
“After leaving Texas Tech I was not sure whether I would want to go to a [NCAA] Division I or a two-year college. After visiting other schools in the area and in the same conference as Weatherford College, I just decided to stay close to home,” Farr said. “Coach [Jeff] Lightfoot made a very appealing opportunity to stay close to home and play for a great competitor in Region V.
“The facilities are better than many other places in the conference, and I just liked the way the program was run and the experience Coach Lightfoot had coaching in the region for so long. Also, the records of them putting players in other Division I programs were a bonus.”
Lightfoot’s teams have averaged over 30 wins per season in a career of more than two decades, including 18 with Weatherford College. He is approaching 700 career wins. He also won a national championship while with Eastfield College.
“Cade is a high energy competitor,” Lightfoot said, also praising Farr’s work ethic on and off the field and in the classroom. “We are blessed to have Cade in our program.”
Farr said his goals at Weatherford are simply to compete, post the best numbers he can and find his way to another NCAA Division I program. Of course, the main goal for the team — which he believes he can help--is always to win the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, Region V and earn the program’s first berth in the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Farr started playing baseball when he was just 5 years old, and, as he said, “The train just took off from there.”
“It was my first love, and I could never get a baseball or bat out of my hand,” he said. “Going to Rangers games as a kid was always my favorite thing to do. I loved going to play in the outdoor wiffle ball field.
“I think from the beginning I knew I had a love for the game and wanted to pursue it as long as possible. My parents always told me baseball was just for fun and if I wanted to pursue it after high school I needed to work hard to achieve that goal. It has been a goal of mine to play at the next level, and I just continued to work to have an opportunity to do so.”
Farr was also a standout football player at All Saints’, with his teams winning two championships in the Southwest Preparatory Conference. He played wide receiver and made the varsity team as a freshman. In addition, he also played varsity basketball as a freshman and sophomore.
But nothing has come close to baseball as his greatest sports love. He often looks back at that little kid watching the Rangers, wanting to be a big leaguer himself someday.
“It has always been a dream to play professionally,” he said, “and I will continue to work to hopefully have an opportunity to do so.”
