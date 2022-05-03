Area team ropers to represent at THSRA state finals

Belden Cox, JT Hill, Hayes Johnson and Murt Stewart will be traveling to Abilene June 6-11 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals in team roping.
The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each year are all up for grabs.
Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.
Belden Cox, a Millsap High School sophomore and THSRA Region 3 member; JT Hill, an iUniversityPrep junior and THSRA Region 4 member; Hayes Johnson, a Southwest Christian sophomore and THSRA Region 10 member; and Murt Stewart, a Peaster High School sophomore and THSRA Region 10 member, will be competing on the state level in the team roping event.
Hill will be competing in team roping June 6, Johnson on June 8, Stewart on June 9 and Cox on June 10. The short round will be held Saturday, June 11.
Rodeo performances, as well as, other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon. Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates. Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.
The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a 501c non-profit organization, which is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. THSRA sponsors over 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas. The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June. It is here, at the largest rodeo in the state of Texas, where “The Elite Compete” featuring the top cowboys and cowgirls from each Region. They compete for numerous awards, scholarships as well as the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July in Lincoln, NE.
