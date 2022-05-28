BACK AT IT: Weatherford College golf reboot a success

When the golf season started this past fall for the Weatherford College Coyotes, it was a historic one, as the Coyotes fielded their first team in over two decades.
Former pro golfer Jesse Speirs was given the task of heading up the reboot and returning the program to the level it once was on.
In less than a year’s time, Speirs led the program to an upset of the 10th ranked team on its way to an appearance at nationals.
Although they didn’t finish where they wanted to in nationals (17th), the Coyotes still showed resilience towards the end of the tournament after a slow start.
“In regionals, we beat the No. 10 ranked team in a playoff to get to nationals,” Speirs said. “They looked like pros in some sense. I didn’t have to run around and be a helicopter coach, I just let them do their thing. Going into nationals, I think we were a little over confident, which could be on me since I try to pump them up a little bit.”
This was the first nationals appearance for the college since 1997, when the team came in 16th.
“Getting there was great,” Speirs said. “I think we just got ahead of ourselves, then we settled down.”
For most young programs, you see struggles during their first season or two of competing. As Speirs put it, they went through growing pains at the beginning through the first half of the season.
“I never really set expectations,” he said. “I know what we need to do, and we want to compete, but I didn’t want to use the excuse of ‘we are all new and this is new for me’ if we were playing badly.”
As it is important for all teams, you want to bring in guys that can gel together at the beginning of the program as well as talent.
After struggling at the start of the season, the team found their confidence in time to turn the season around en route to nationals.
“Once we got close to beating some of the top teams, you could see their confidence turn to ‘Oh, so we can actually compete and beat these guys,’’’ Speirs said. “That is when they started to turn the page and play a lot better this semester.”
Prior to nationals, the Coyotes had a plethora of winners over the season. They secured their first team win back in March, then followed that up by having an individual winner at a tournament in Las Vegas.
Overall they took home one team win, three individual winners, a second place and third place finish during the regular season.
