New state golf champions have been crowned, but one remains the same — the Brock Eagles, who secured their second straight Boys Golf State Championship Tuesday afternoon.
It also marks the first title for first-year Head Coach Hunter Fincher.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of these young men for their accomplishments this season,” Fincher said. “Especially finishing off the season with a UIL State Championship victory. I witnessed them grow both on the course as golfers and off of the course as young men. To be able to bounce back after being down five shots following the first round of the state tournament to win by ten strokes is a direct reflection of the determination, talent, and mental toughness of these players.”
Seniors Kutter Wilson and Gavin Taylor will be graduating, but Jayton Vaughan, Kendrick Hoster and Jett Parris will be returning to compete for titles next year, in addition to several talented freshmen, including Jack Vaughan.
“I also look forward to seeing some of the younger guys step up and fill those big shoes,” Fincher said. “The future looks bright for Brock golf and I am truly grateful to be a part of it.”
While leaving a program can be difficult, going out on top makes it better.
“It’s a true blessing,” Wilson said. “It was our thought at the beginning of the season since we won state last year, and we had a new coach coming in, he’s the best you could ask for. He’s practiced with us, played with us and is a big part of why we won state this year.
“To win back-to-back state championships is crazy, you don’t really expect that coming into high school. You just expect to play sports the best you can, and [this] is just the cherry on top.”
Junior Jayton Vaughan said the underclassmen were happy to send the seniors out on top and the experience gives them a blueprint for how to repeat.
“Our team both years was really solid,” Vaughan said. “We wanted it and came back for it. It feels good since we worked really hard for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.