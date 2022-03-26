GRANBURY — The Aledo High School Class of 2024 Project Celebration Committee invites the public to attend the inaugural Bearcat Big Bass Fishing Tournament. The event will be held at Rough Creek Park at Lake Granbury at 2209 S. Morgan, Granbury, TX 76048 on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Two-person fishing teams can register online to compete for prizes — cash payouts for top three stringers, and prizes for Big Bass, and Trash Fish. Team check-in will begin at 6 a.m. with boat launch at safe light.
The public is invited to join in the fun from noon to 3 p.m. to visit sponsor booths and enjoy entertainment from various Aledo groups and the Brendyn Kyle Band (noon to 2 p.m.) Weigh-in will begin at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets for a number of prizes, including a weekend getaway on the Brazos River, are being sold. The drawing will take place at the tournament, but you do not have to be present to win.
The AHS Project Celebration 2024 Committee is partnering with Stumpy’s Lakeside Grill to provide food and beverages to guest attendees at the restaurant at 2323 S Morgan St, Granbury, TX 76048.
“Our main goal for hosting this fishing tournament is to raise money for Project Celebration for the class of 2024,” AHS Project Celebration 2024 Committee Co-President Becky Soto said. “In addition, we thought this would be a fun event to involve community members and local businesses that would be interested in supporting the events of our students.”
Project Celebration is a nationwide program that provides a drug-free and alcohol-free event after prom, and “a great way for students to spend time together with their fellow classmates one more time before they graduate high school,” Soto said.
For more information about registering a team for the fishing tournament or raffle tickets, please visit www.aledopc2024.com.
About Project Celebration: Aledo High School Project Celebration, Inc. is a 501c3 corporation organized under the Texas Nonprofit Corporation Act for the sole purpose of providing safe, alcohol-free and drug-free celebrations to students. The AHS Class of 2024 Project Celebration Committee is fully supported by sponsorships and fundraising by parents and is in no way associated with or funded by Aledo ISD or any of its student-led organizations.
For more information, contact Amber D. Browne at amberdbrowne@gmail.com.
