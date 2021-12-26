Two former Weatherford College rodeo athletes recently won world championships at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Jordon Peterson Briggs won the barrel racing title, and Sawyer Gilbert won the breakaway roping title. They are the first WC alumni to win world pro rodeo championships.
“To have one alum win a world title is big, but to have two in one year is huge,” said Johnny Emmons, WC head rodeo coach. “I’m really proud of these ladies and how hard they’ve worked.”
Briggs qualified for her second WNFR, this time placing in nine out of 10 rounds, winning the WNFR aggregate and walking away with the World Champion Barrel Racing title in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Briggs won $194,000 at the WNFR and finished the season with $296,000. She attended WC in 2007 and 2008.
Gilbert, fresh off leading the WC women’s team to the Southwest Region championship in 2021, placed in five of 10 rounds at the WNFR. She previously went on a winning spree, including the championship at the Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Pendleton Roundup. She earned just over $70,000 for the season.
In addition to the championships won by Briggs and Gilbert, WC boasts 12 additional past WNFR qualifiers.
“The future is bright for WC rodeo,” Emmons said, “And the championships that Jordon and Sawyer just brought home mean a lot, not only to them but to our program.”
WC alumni qualifiers, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
• Martha Angelone, Breakaway Roping (2020-21)
• Brandon Beers, Team Roping-Header (2007, 2011, 2013-14)
• Jordon Peterson Briggs, Barrel Racing (2021)
• Randall Carlisle, Tie Down Roping (2013, 2017)
• Clif Cooper, Tie Down Roping (2010-13)
• Will Gasperson, Steer Roping (2003, 2008, 2011, 2018)
• Sawyer Gilbert, Breakaway Roping (2021)
• Clayton Hass, Steer Wrestling (2014-16)
• Lane Ivy, Team Roping-Header (2018)
• Tyler Milligan, Tie Down Roping (2019)
• Timber Moore, Tie Down Roping (2011, 2013-17, 2020)
• Ryan Motes, Team Roping-Heeler (2007, 2012-13, 2015, 2019)
• Reese Riemer, Tie Down Roping (2014, 2016, 2018)
• Dan Webb, Tie Down Roping (1978-84, 1986)
