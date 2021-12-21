Brock fills baseball, golf and volleyball head coaching slots

BROCK — Brock High School announces a new group of top-notch head coaches to join the baseball, golf, and volleyball programs.
“We could not be more excited about the caliber of coaches that are joining Brock, and ultimately what the future of our programs will look like under their leadership,” Brock Athletic Director Chad Massey said. “It’s truly a great day in Brock as we celebrate these new additions and remain committed to excellence.”
Coach Tim Arden - Head Baseball Coach
Arden comes to Brock with more than 23 years of expertise mentoring and coaching high school athletes. He’s a former college athlete with over 300 wins, a state championship, and has won the honor of being named state coach of the year. He excels in building relationships with co-workers, players, and parents.
“Instilling discipline and respect in my teams while also allowing them to have fun and enjoy the game,” Arden said of his areas of focus.
Coach Arden joined Brock last month.
Coach Hunter Fincher - Head Boys’ Golf
Fincher comes from a family of coaches and describes his coaching philosophy as, “My goal is to develop character and instill values that help prepare my student athletes for success after sports and the classroom.”
After a successful high school career in basketball and golf, he went on to play collegiate golf at Western Texas College. After graduation he took his first coaching and teaching job at Weatherford ISD. Since 2017, he has served as the assistant basketball and head golf coach at Peaster. Hunter will start with Brock following the holiday break.
Coach Cathryn Fontaine - Head Girls’ Golf
Fontaine has served as a second grade teacher in Brock ISD for the last two years, and now in addition will share her experience and success in golf leading the girls’ golf team. She won two state championships in high school, and received a full ride scholarship to play at the University of Oklahoma. She later transferred to Tarleton State where she completed her collegiate golf career as the assistant golf coach. She then went on to serve as Assistant Golf Pro at Canyon West Golf Club and Abilene Country Club. She’s coached at Hale Center and Levelland ISD. She will begin coaching in January 2022.
Coach Nicholas Gay - Head Girls’ Volleyball
Gay brings over 14 years of coacing experience to Brock at the varsity high school level and through club volleyball programs. His high school head coaching record includes 319 wins, and 134 total losses, also noting 12 playoff appearances, and 10 district championships. He has coached at 6A, 5A, 4A, and 3A programs most recently serving at Weatherford High School since 2017. He’s been invited to attend the Olympic Coaching Clinic in 2009, and 2010 and is an active member of the Texas Girls Coaching Association serving as an All State Committee Member. Gay’s start date will be announced soon.
