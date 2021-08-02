The Texas Sports Writers Association recently announced its all-state baseball teams, with several Brock Eagles leading the charge.
In Class 3A, the Tyler Moody, a sophomore second baseman, was selected First Team.
A handful of Eagles were selected to Third Team, including senior pitcher Carson Lightfoot, junior first baseman Peyton Shaffer, senior shortstop Jaxon Gleaton, senior outfielder Cash Jones and designated hitter Camden Harris, a freshman.
Peaster senior Joseph Grimes was named Honorable Mention for pitchers in Class 3A to represent the Greyhounds.
Other honorees included Weatherford senior outfielder Landon Ellington, selected a Class 6A Honorable Mention, and senior catcher Creed Willems and junior outfielder Max Belyeu, representing the Aledo Bearcats.
