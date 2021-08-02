The Texas Sports Writers Association recently announced its all-state baseball teams, with several Brock Eagles leading the charge.

BK Moody

Tyler Moody.

In Class 3A, the Tyler Moody, a sophomore second baseman, was selected First Team.

A handful of Eagles were selected to Third Team, including senior pitcher Carson Lightfoot, junior first baseman Peyton Shaffer, senior shortstop Jaxon Gleaton, senior outfielder Cash Jones and designated hitter Camden Harris, a freshman.

BK Cash Jones

Cash Jones.
BK Carson

Carson Lightfoot.

Peaster senior Joseph Grimes was named Honorable Mention for pitchers in Class 3A to represent the Greyhounds.

PST JoJo Grimes

JoJo Grimes

Other honorees included Weatherford senior outfielder Landon Ellington, selected a Class 6A Honorable Mention, and senior catcher Creed Willems and junior outfielder Max Belyeu, representing the Aledo Bearcats.

WF Landon Ellington

Landon Ellington
AO Creed Willems

Creed Willems
AO Matt Belyeu

Matt Belyeu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you