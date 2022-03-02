Brock, Peaster, Millsap fill up District 8-3A All-District lists

The District 8-3A Girls’ Basketball All-District awards have been announced.
Brock and Peaster players dominated the superlative awards, with the Lady Greyhound junior duo of Brooklyn Bosher and Payton Hull being named co-MVPs.
Brock freshman Keira Mathews was named Offensive MVP and Peaster junior Miranda Smith was named Defensive MVP.
Halli Hyatt, a freshman Lady Eagle, got the nod for Newcomer of the Year and Peaster's Garrett Hilton was named Coach of the Year.
First team:
Kimberly Tomlinson, junior, Brock
Kiah Severson, senior, Brock
Landry Robertson, junior, Peaster
Cody Ruddy, junior, Peaster
Meghan Smith, junior, Peaster
Kelsey Ground, junior Millsap
Claire Dale, sophomore, Millsap
Second team:
Jacee McCloud, junior, Peaster
Marifer Davila, senior, Brock
Claire Ground, sophomore, Millsap
Honorable Mention:
Hallie McPherson, senior, Brock; Jacee Miller SR Bangs; Marley Faddin, junior, Peaster; Katelyn Ruddy, freshman, Peaster; Cheynne Pagan, senior, Millsap; and Kylie Keis, sophomore, Millsap.
Academic All-District:
Kiah Severson, senior, Brock; Hallie McPherson, senior, Brock; Stasia Stava, senior, Brock; Marifer Davila, senior, Brock; Abbi Mathis, junior, Brock; Tatum Syptak, junior, Brock; Ashlynn Welch, junior, Brock; Kimberly Tomlinson, junior, Brock; Halli Hyatt, freshman, Brock; Keira Mathews, freshman, Brock; Brooklyn Bosher, junior, Peaster; Marley Fadden, junior, Peaster; Payton Hull, junior, Peaster; Jaycee McCloud, junior, Peaster; Landry Robertson, junior, Peaster; Cody Ruddy, junior, Peaster; Katelyn Ruddy, freshman, Peaster; Meghan Smith, junior, Peaster; Miranda Smith, junior, Peaster; Claire Dale, sophomore, Millsap; Abby Gast, junior, Millsap; Claire Ground, sophomore, Millsap; Kelsey Ground, junior, Millsap; Kylie Keis, sophomore, Millsap; Cheynne Pagan, senior, Millsap; Berkli Sims, sophomore, Millsap; and Jolee Van Dyke, sophomore, Millsap.
