Brock's Brewsters ready to roll

There aren’t many coaches who can say that they have lasted around one sport for more than 50 years, much less be a part of the team that features their grandson.
Terry Brewster, 74, is entering his 51st year as a high school football coach and has been on the Brock sideline since the program’s inception in 2011.
Brewster not only has the opportunity to see his grandson Zach play every game, but he gets to be at practice since Zach is a senior linebacker for the Eagles.
Brewster decided retirement was for him following his time at Lake Worth in 2010 and that he would run cattle on his farm, but the itch to coach never went away, and it was when Millsap came calling that he realized he was not done coaching yet.
“You work under a philosophy of, ‘you have worked all of your life, what are you going to do when you quit working?’ So you end up sitting around while turning into a potato,” Brewster said. “Coaching keeps you going and keeps you active.”
Brewster is content with his role to keep working with the players and watch them develop. It may not be a significant role, but it’s important nonetheless.
“I am still around the kids, and I enjoy working with all of the kids, as well as seeing the junior high players grow up and develop,” he said. “You get close with the kids and want to see them grow up.”
Brewster tries any possible way to see Zach play, mostly by watching film after every game as Zach plays a different position than his grandfather coaches.
Brewster has had the luck of not only being on the coaching staff for Zach — he was on the coaching staff for his son’s team too.
“I coached my son when he was in high school which was a great experience,” Brewster said. “So being around Zach during this time is also a great experience to be able to see him progress.”
As any grandparent would do, Brewster wants all the players to do well, but he wants Zach to do even better. And even though Zach is not coached by his grandfather, he is happy to have him on the sideline.
“It is great to go to practice and see someone you know well and who you love and to have with you all the time,” Zach said. “It is cool to play with your grandpa, something that not a lot of people get to do and I am happy that it is something that I get to do. There are not many people who have that opportunity. “
While he would love to watch Zach during the games, Brewster knows that he has a job to do.
“A lot of times it can be difficult to watch when you have a different role,” Brewster said. “I coach the offensive line, so I don’t get to watch him as much when I work with the line during the game, but it is fun and exciting.”
Over 51 years, the game of football has changed and Brewster has had to learn how to coach differently to keep up with those changes.
“Well, football became more of a passing sport compared to when I started, without a doubt,” Brewster said. “Protection up front has a lot to do with the change. The offenses have opened up, opening up the defenses a lot more as a result.”
Brewster has been an “invaluable” part of the Brock football program from the very beginning through his dedication to the kids that he has coached.
“He was one of the first hires we made for our football program,” Brock AD Chad Massey said. “His dedication to these kids is just unbelievable.”
But Brewster’s passion for his players and the community isn’t just one-sided.
“I know the kids love having him here, and the community loves having him also,” Massey said.
The athletic director marveled over Brewster’s dedication to the game and its players for more than half a decade.
“It is incredible,” Massey said. “It is something that you don’t see very often at all. It shows you the passion that he has for the kids as well as the passion that he has for competing. He has more energy than a lot of younger coaches.”
Even though he is an old-school coach, Brewster has made his name as the “backbone of Brock football,” Head Coach Billy Mathis said. “He is one of those coaches that is a bit of a legend around the coaching world, not just because of how long he has been coaching, but how great of a coach he is.
“He is old school, but at the same time, he has a huge heart for the kids he coaches.”
But that mentorship isn’t something just reserved for the athletes, as Brewster has proven himself as a leader for the coaches as well.
“I go to him for advice about different things because he has been doing this for 51 years, there is nothing he hasn’t seen,” Mathis said. “He also sees things in a different view compared to most of us.”
Coach Brewster knows what it takes to win since he was part of the 2015 state champion team at Brock. Zach was a ballboy for the team then.
This year, the sky’s the limit. For Brock and the Brewsters.
