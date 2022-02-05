BUILDING ON SUCCESS: WC softball ready in coach's 10th year

Haylee Williams is always optimistic when talking about her Weatherford College softball team. Of course, when you’ve had her kind of success, it’s easy to understand why that is a subject that brings a smile to her face.
And she’s been smiling for a long time as she enters her 10th season as head coach of the Coyotes, a run that includes regular playoffs appearances and an appearance in the NJCAA Softball World Series in 2013.
“Looking back on this program we have built from the ground up, I remember all of the wonderful young women we have had come through. A lot of great memories, championships, and a lot of hard work,” Williams reminisced. “Every team has had their own personality and challenges. I am very grateful for the time and effort I have put into this program and college, it’s a great place to be.”
It’s a good bet the feeling is mutual, given what Williams and her coaching abilities have brought to the school, which began as an assistant in 2011 before becoming the head coach in 2013. Her record since is 306-145 with eight postseason berths, two conference championships and a national tournament berth.
And once again Williams looks to field a team that will be a contender in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and Region V.
“We didn’t have any major issues with health in the fall, everyone on the team is back and ready to go,” Williams said excitedly. “I am excited about this season; we have a good group. They work hard, compete, and are coachable. We have a tough schedule in front of us like we do every year but I think we are up for the challenge.”
Just the things every coach likes to see, including the challenging schedule if you’re a coach of Williams’ caliber.
The Coyotes are coming off a 27-22 season in which they advanced four games in the postseason. From that team they return several key players, including two sophomore pitchers, Teoni Lamb (6-5, 3.83 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 25 walks, 98.2 innings) and Emma Southerland (1 save, 18 strikeouts, 3.75 ERA). Also, utility player Haylee Villarreal is back for a third year, which was granted by the NJCAA following the cancellation of the 2020 spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outfielder Sierra Nixon (team leader in both triples and walks with four and 24, also 12 stolen bases, .408 on-base percentage) is also back.
Newcomers bringing excitement include freshman pitcher Amelia Hatthorn (Danbury, Texas) and transfer catcher Charlee Horton (Stamford, Connecticut) as well as several other position players.
“We want more, we want to win our conference, regional tournament and make another trip to the national tournament,” Williams said. “Last year was challenging, so we are excited to get started on a new season.”
The Coyotes’ trip to the postseason in 2021 saw them scramble after stumbling to 16-17 in conference play.
“I think we are well-rounded and have good depth. Our pitching staff is talented and they complement each other well,” Williams said. “I think we will play good defense and hit a lot of balls hard and make other teams work to get us out.”
Sounds like a typical day in the always tough NTJCAC. If a team can make it through league play and into the postseason, without question they are prepared for whatever comes their way.
“Our conference is one of the best in the nation and that will be no different this season,” Williams stressed. “It’s going to be a dog fight every week and we look forward to being in that fight.”
