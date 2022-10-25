Casebolt earns men's reserve All-Around title in Vernon

Weatherford College freshman Raesh Casebolt returned from the Vernon College Rodeo last weekend as the men’s reserve All-Around Champion.
Casebolt placed eighth in tie down roping and partnered with Catcher Gasperson to place fifth in team roping with runs of 6.9 and 10.8.
In bareback riding, sophomore Bubba Holcomb tied for seventh in the first round with a score of 70 points, came back to win third in the short go with a score of 77, and his 147 on two rides was good for a tie for third overall. Holcomb has now placed at three of the four rodeos thus far this season and is in the top five of the Southwest Region standings.
Luke Williams and Brice Beene tied for sixth in the first round of team roping with a run of 6.6, came back with a 10.8 in the finals for a tie for fourth, and their 17.4 on two head placed fourth overall.
In breakaway roping, Sophie Dunn placed for the second week in a row. Dunn tied for 10th in the opening round with a 2.8, came back in the finals with a 3.4 that was good for fourth, and her 6.2 on two head was good for fourth overall out of a field of 207 breakaway ropers. Transfer student Sheyenne Lincoln in her very first rodeo for WC, tied for third in the opening round with a run of 2.5, came back with a 3.8 in the short go, and her 6.3 on two head was good for fifth overall.
Freshman Rian Rusinek got on the board in goat tying. Rusinek tied for third in the opening round with a run of 6.9, came back with a 7.2 in the finals good for seventh, and her 14.1 on two runs was good for seventh overall in a tough field of goat tyer’s.
Reigning national champ Bradi Good placed for the third time in four rodeos this season in barrel racing. Good won fifth in the first round with a run of 17.42, came back with a 17.36 for seventh, and her 34.78 on two runs was good for fifth overall out of a field of 150 Barrel Racers.
Up next, WC travels to Lubbock for the Texas Tech University Rodeo Oct. 27-29.
