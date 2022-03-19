Chicken Express All-Star Tournament to feature local talent

WEATHERFORD — Some of the best athletes in the area will take the hardwood again at the 31st Chicken Express All-Star Tournament in Mineral Wells.
The March 26 tournament will be hosted by Mineral Wells High School by Richard and Nancy Stuart, of Chicken Express, and the Mineral Wells Athletic Booster Club. The girls’ game begins at 2 p.m. and the boys follow at 4 p.m. A three-point shooting contest will also be sponsored by the Stuarts, with each boys’ and girls’ winner presented with a $2,500 college scholarship.
Nominations are received from coaches and a selection committee made of by members of the athletic booster club.
All-Stars selected to compete on the Girls’ Gold Team include:
Ashley Torres, Granbury; Ashley Marschall, Bridgeport; Kylee Jones, Burkburnett; Jersey Davila, Graford; Tiffany Meador, Huckabay; Kiah Severson, Brock; Hannah Seaton, Mineral Wells; Haylee Burt, Tolar; Nora Ramirez, Breckenridge; Baylee Burrow, De Leon; Summer Finney, Azle; and Emily Williams, Strawn.
Competing on the Girls’ Red Team: Addyson Hebel, Aledo; Kate Gober, Graham; Alashonte Massey, Burkburnett; Mia Carrizales, Azle; Hallie McPherson, Brock; Aimee Toliver, Breckenridge; Brooke Bell, Mineral Wells; Nina Parker, Granbury; Steleigh Stegall, Poolville; Marifer Davila, Brock; Emily Tovar, Bridgeport; and Cheynne Pagan, Millsap.
All-Star boys competing on the Red Team include:
Jonah Morris, Godley; Chris Jimenez, Hico; Daniel Sohn, Aledo; Nathan Lechner, Breckenridge; Logan Durant, Paradise; Griffin Rigdon, Strawn; Cross Arrington, Glen Rose; Nathan Wisely, Godley; Hunter Gober, Poolville; Braydan Pike, Huckabay; Trey Stuart, Brock; Keaston McClure, Lipan; Sage Buchanan, Electra; Leo Wood, Cisco; and Tristan Gray, Mineral Wells.
All-Star boys playing on the Gold Team include: Teagan Ford, Graford; Dawson Swindle, Millsap; Gage Erwin, Gordon; Marc Matthews, Graford; Alex Schmidt, Godley; Tyce Gentry, Brock; Morgan Mahan, Gordon; Robbie Gillen, Mineral Wells; Campbell Dotson, Azle; Justin Cuellar, Comanche; Aidan Crawford, Mineral Wells; Noah Drenth, Peaster; Garrett Rodgers, Decatur; and Trent Lemley, Graford.
