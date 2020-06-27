Legendary cowboy Trevor Brazile has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the past in both team roping heading and heeling, an unusual accomplishment.
That’s the rodeo equivalent of a pro football player excelling on both offense and defense.
There’s a 17-year-old roper from Canadian who just might qualify for the Las Vegas-based NFR in the future in heading and heeling.
That’s Jordan Lovins. Write that name down. Remember it.
At the Bob Feist Invitational, a high-profile team roping competition at the Lazy E Arena near Oklahoma City, Lovins earned almost $16,000 on June 20 in the Hooey Junior BFI.
Lovins pocketed $10,300 as a header as the result of him and his heeling partner, Chase McGuire, placing in a round and winning the average/aggregate title in the open division.
Lovins earned an additional $5,600 as a heeler as the result of him and his heading partner, Chase Sandstrom, placing in a round and finishing second in the open division average/aggregate race.
As a result of earning $10,300 with the help of McGuire, and the additional $5,600 with the help of Sandstrom, Lovins’ total earnings were $15,900.
Lovins and McGuire snared the title with a five-run time of 43.47 seconds. He and Sandstrom finished second with a 45.67.
“It was pretty much life changing to win first and second. It was a really big deal to me,” Lovins said. “It was one of the most highlighted wins in my life.”
To prepare for the prestigious event at the Lazy E Arena, Lovins said he practiced roping faster-running steers at a friend’s house near Canadian, a smaller community in the Texas Panhandle. He also practiced at the city arena in Canadian. Like the Lazy E Arena, the Canadian venue has a larger dirt arena floor.
“The Canadian arena is big,” he said. “It’s not as big as there [the Lazy E Arena], but it’s one of the biggest arenas around me, and I could see my steer out as far as I did there, to kind of prepare me for it.
“I hauled there [to the Canadian arena] two days before I went [to the Hooey Junior BFI] to give me an idea of what I would be roping like and to try to have those bases covered.”
Like most youth rodeo competitors, Lovins has his heroes. He admires three-time National Finals qualifier Joseph Harrison who is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 team roping heeling world title race. He also admires Brazile, a Decatur cowboy who has earned a record 25 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world titles.
“I look up to everything that he’s done, to his hard work and dedication and his horsemanship,” Lovins said of Brazile.
Lovins began honing his team-roping skills at age 5 by competing in dummy roping competitions. He began roping steers when he was about 9.
“Our parents [T.C. and Kristy Lovins] hauled us around to dummy ropings to compete against other kids our age,” he said. “Then we built an arena and had horses and learned how to do it. We had a lot of good help from people along the years who really helped us out with it.”
A close title race
The 43rd Bob Feist Invitational’s traditional main event that features world-class competitors was conducted on June 21. Kal Fuller of Bozeman, Montana, and Reagan Ward of Purcell, Oklahoma, won the title and each roper pocketed $77,500.
Fuller and Ward clinched the average/aggregate title with a six-run time of 46.89, only seven one-hundredths of a second faster than second-place finishers Pace Freed and Cole Wilson who turned in a 46.96. Freed and Wilson each earned $50,000.
PRCA update
On the PRCA circuit, Wyatt Casper of Pampa finished second in the Jordan Match Xtreme Bronc Ride on June 21 in Jordan, Montana, with a two-ride score of 171. Casper is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 saddle bronc riding world title race.
Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, finished second in the tie-down roping title race at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo on June 20 in Mesquite with a 7.5. Mayfield, 19, is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s tie-down roping 2020 world standings.
Pendleton rodeo canceled
The 2020 Pendleton Round-Up in Oregon has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The renowned rodeo traditionally runs the second full week of September.
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has reported on rodeos and horse shows for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777
@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.