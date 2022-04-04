Twenty-four Weatherford College student athletes have been named Academic All-Conference by the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Association for the 2021-22 academic year.
Students named to the NTJCAC Academic All-Conference Team have earned a minimum of 36 hours of courses leading to a degree while maintaining a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
WC students named Academic All-Conference are:
Baseball: Noah Boughton, Bristol Carson, John Hardgrove, Cade Merca, Jonathan Ramsey, Nathan Rooney, Patrick Shook, Cal Stark, Jackson Stroud, Alex Vergara, Kameron Well
Basketball (men): Trey Glenn
Basketball (women): Kylee Eckermann, Zamoria McGrue, Briarley Rogers
Golf: Bradley Missel
Softball: Destiney Jones, Teoni Lamb, Karli Manney, Isabel Padilla, Andrea Gutierrez-Macias
Tennis: Anastasiia Khrustaleva, Michelle Narkovic, Madeleine Farmer
