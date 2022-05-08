The Weatherford College 2022 Coyote Basketball Camp is set for June 6-9 in the Graber Athletic Center.
Camp for those entering kindergarten through fifth grade is from 8:30 to 11:30 am, and sixth grade through 12th grade is from 1 to 4 p.m.
“This co-ed camp is an excellent opportunity to develop in all aspects of the game,” said Payne Andrus, WC men’s basketball assistant coach. “We will focus on teaching the fundamentals of the game such as dribbling, passing and shooting, while also incorporating these skills into forms of competition.”
Each player will have the opportunity to showcase their skill during games each day and receive individual instruction from Coyote coaches and team members. The camp will also focus on how to play the game of basketball with instructional drills and lectures on how to become a better basketball player.
The cost is $125, and the registration deadline is Friday, May 20. Register online at https://wc.edu/about/for-the-public/coyotebasketballcamp.php
