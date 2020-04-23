Coyote heads to UH after leading nation in stolen bases

Brandon Uhse led the nation in stolen bases among two-year college baseball players in 2020 with 28 steals in 31 attempts.
But anyone who thinks the Mansfield Lake Ridge High School graduate turned Weatherford College Coyote is only good at that craft needs to take a closer look.
For one thing, one cannot steal bases without first getting on base, at which Uhse is also adept. Uhse led the Coyotes and was among the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference leaders in batting average (.404), on-base percentage (.522), slugging percentage (.674), home runs (3), doubles (11) and walks (23). He also ended the COVID-19-shortened season with a pair of triples and 15 RBI.
“The importance of being an all-around player is you bring as much as you can to the table and can provide for the team in as many ways possible,” Uhse said. “Whether it’s a home run the team needs, moving a runner over or stealing a base, being able to do it all will just give the team a better chance to win and make you a harder player to play against.”
And indeed the Coyotes were a tough team to beat when the season came to an abrupt end. They were 17-9-1 overall and held the top spot in the NTJCAC with a 6-1-1 league mark.
And Uhse, who transferred from Stephen F. Austin State University to the Coyotes, played a key role in that success.
“Before my first year at SFA, I told my parents if I have a good year at baseball, then I would consider transferring to proceed my dream of playing at the highest level possible,” he said. “I did have a good year and was lucky enough for Coach [Jeff] Lightfoot (Coyotes head coach) to believe in me and take a chance on me. He took me in as family and kept my head above water, and he kept me positive because I was nervous to transfer. He did everything he promised he would do for me and he got me to my dream school.”
Uhse had a fine season as a freshman at SFA. He played in and started 55 games for the Lumberjacks in 2019, leading the team in hits (59) and runs (33), and finishing on the squad in batting average (.277), total bases (70) and stolen bases (12-for-16). He also hit eight doubles, one home run, and drove in 19 runs, along with 15 walks.
And this season he took his stealing bases to a new height.
“My secret to base stealing is getting in the pitcher’s head and figuring out what he’s doing, reading the counts and what he throws,” Uhse said. “When I know there’s a good chance for an off-speed pitch, that means there’s a better chance for me to steal a bag, so I try to steal in those situations.
“I used to be a pitcher, so I know what goes on in pitchers’ heads throughout the game.”
Those two solid seasons led to him signing to play for the University of Houston next year unless he gets drafted and goes that route. He’s dreamed of playing professionally since he was young.
“I started playing baseball when I was 6 years old, and this became my favorite sport because I love to see how far I can hit a baseball,” he said. “I played basketball and was a bowler, but I kept most of my efforts to baseball.”
Lightfoot said Uhse was a key contributor in 2020.
“Brandon had a great year for us. It was a small sample size, but Brandon was on pace to put up some impressive numbers,” Lightfoot said. “He has a rare combination of speed and power that makes him a tough out.
“Houston is excited about having Brandon come in the fall. They are expecting big things from him. The sky is the limit for what this young man can do.”
At Lake Ridge, he was one of the top high school players in the Metroplex. His sophomore year he was Newcomer of the Year in district, as a junior he was Offensive Player of the Year and his senior season he was Pitcher of the Year.
While his time at WC was short, Uhse said it made a lasting impression on him.
“The season stopping as it did was extremely heartbreaking. The team had a ton of potential, and when we were hot, there was no beating us,” he said. “I’m gonna miss all those guys on that team. It was the most fun baseball I’ve ever played, along with the best people I’ve ever met.”
