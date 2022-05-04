Coyote women's rodeo named Southwest Region Reserve Champion following Tarleton rodeo; Seven to represent WC at CNFR

Weatherford College rodeo wrapped up its regular season in Stephenville at the Tarleton State Rodeo this past weekend where the women's team locked in the Southwest Region Reserve Champion title and seven members of the WC team secured their spots in the upcoming College National Finals Rodeo.
In goat tying, Kristen Reaves was 6.3 for second, 6.3 for first and 12.6 on two for the TSU title. The huge win catapulted her to the Southwest Region championship.
Kodey Hoss also held her ground for a CNFR qualification by making runs of 6.9 and 10.1. Her 17.0 on two was good for fifth. Kate Kelley clocked a 6.9 in round one but suffered a no time in the finals to end up 10th for the weekend.
In team roping, Riley Kittle (Cisco) and Jace Helton were 5.9 for a tie for fourth, but a no time in the finals left them in fifth overall. The pair still secured enough points to finish as the Southwest Region reserve champions and earned their second CNFR qualification. Cash Fretwell and Jesse Hines were 6.7 in the first round but a no time in the finals left them 10th overall.
In barrel racing, Londyn Ross ran the fastest time of the entire rodeo in a field of more than 150 entries with a 15.43 for first, a 15.90 in the short go for fourth, and her total 31.33 was good for second overall. Reese Stanley ran 15.94 to qualify 10th for the short go, but had a 21.23 for seventh, ending up seventh with 37.17.
Bubba Holcomb won third in both rounds of bareback riding with scores of 75 and 78 to finish third overall with 153. Jayce Harrison had a no score and finished ninth with 59 on one.
In tiedown roping, Cayden Harmon was 9.6 to tie for ninth. He came back with a 10.5 for fifth, and his 20.1 was good for fifth overall.
Weatherford's own Macy Berry tied for seventh in breakaway roping with a 2.5. She had a 3.3 to tie for fifth/sixth in the short go and her 5.8 was good for sixth overall.
Colton Greene was 5.2 for fourth in steer wrestling. He came back with a 10.4 for seventh, and his 15.6 was seventh.
Following this weekend's success, the women's rodeo team will send their top four to Casper, Wyoming, representing the team at the CNFR June 11-18. The top two teams in the region send their four best athletes and the top three individuals in each event advance to the national championship.
Individual Southwest Region titles go to Kristen Reaves, champion goat tyer; Bradie Good, reserve women's all-around cowgirl and reserve champion in barrel racing; and Kodey Hoss, third place in goat tying. Brie Wells rounds out the women's team.
Representing the men, Chance Thiessen earned the Southwest Region championship for tiedown roping, Jace Helton is the reserve champion for team roping heeler and Cash Enderli is third in tiedown roping.
The trip to Wyoming will be the second CNFR appearance for Good, Hoss and Thiessen and the 18th consecutive qualification for WC rodeo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.