The Weatherford College baseball team split with McLennan Community College, the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, Saturday at Roger Williams Ballpark.
Coyote pitcher Kade Bragg kept MCC at bay in game one, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out eight. WC won the game 4-3.
Weatherford scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to RBI doubles by Kam Weil and Kooper Shook and an RBI on a fielder's choice by Cal Stark.
In the second game, WC was two outs away from a doubleheader sweep with a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth. But McLennan scored four runs in that frame and held WC scoreless in the home half of the inning to take the win, 4-2.
Robin Villenueve had a solid outing for the Coyotes, allowing four hits over eight innings with two earned runs and five strikeouts.
Noah Boughton was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Weatherford is 22-13 overall and 7-9 in conference play. MCC is 24-7-1 and leads the conference at 10-2.
The Coyotes now enter their conference bye week but will play two home doubleheaders to tune up for the second half of conference: TCS Post Grad (noon Wednesday) and Howard College (2 p.m. Friday).
