Brenden Dixon grew up playing two sports.
But as is the case with true love, it narrowed down to "the one."
"Growing up, I have always played two sports. My dad thought it was crucial for me to always play two sports, not to get burned out on only one," Dixon said. "I played football and baseball all the way through high school, but something about baseball I really fell in love with at a young age."
And the folks at Weatherford College couldn't be happier. Dixon, a second-year freshman middle infielder, is among the top hitters in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. As of this article, he was tied for fourth in the league in home runs with seven, along with leading the Coyotes in batting average (.366), doubles (10), on-base percentage (.542), walks (36), total bases (70), extra-base hits (18) and runs scored (37), along with being second in slugging percentage (.693) and RBI (28) and tied for second in hits (37).
But part of the reason for all that success is Dixon doesn't keep up with his stats. He's concerned with two things in that area, getting on base and his team winning.
"As far as stats go, I haven't really looked at them at all this year," he said. "My goal every time I step up to the plate is to get a hit. I feel like if I can get to first base, however that may be, I put my team in a better chance to win the game."
And he'll take whatever route to base comes his way. Along with many walks, he's also been hit by a pitch four times.
Dixon is a legacy at WC. His father, Dr. Trev Dixon, played golf for the Coyotes under head coach Rod Embry.
Also, his sister was an all-state volleyball player, but opted not to play at the college level.
Dixon's family moved to Argyle when he was in the eighth grade. His athletic success blossomed after.
"Looking back, the time I spent there was the most fun I could have had in high school. Playing football there (defensive back) taught me more than I can explain and was fortunate enough to have a record of 56-4 during my time there as a football player," he recalled. "In baseball, our group was special.
"My freshman and sophomore year, we fell short in the fourth round both years. In my junior and senior year, we were fortunate enough to win two state championships and go a combined 77-1. They titled us national champions both years. My time at Argyle was a blessing, and those coaches there mean more to me than I can explain."
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and his original freshman season at the University of Texas was wiped out at its midpoint. While it was disappointing, it also gave him and his teammates a greater appreciation for the game they already loved.
Dixon then transferred to Weatherford College and immediately became one of the top players in the NTJCAC.
He is majoring in kinesiology, and he's considering a career in rehab or becoming a high school coach after his playing time is over.
For now, he plans to continue playing baseball for quite some time yet. He recently committed to play for the University of Arkansas, the No. 2 team in the national NCAA rankings, after his time at WC. And, of course, he dreams of playing in the major leagues someday.
"I just wanted to thank WC for accepting me with open arms and to all the coaches here who have helped me get to this point in the season," he said. "It has been a pure blessing being able to be here, and I thank God for it every day."
