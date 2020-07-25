Doubling the fun: Division I schools woo Brock athletes

Four senior football players at Brock High School have received scholarship offers from Division I colleges. That doubles the number of players who have received Division I offers in past seasons.
“It’s a testament to these kids’ hard work and athletic abilities and what they’ve done as juniors,” said Chad Worrell, head football coach at Brock. “It is good to see their hard work paying off. All of them are hard workers.”
Attention follows success, as the Brock Eagles have come within sniffing distance of a 3A state championship the past two seasons. The sought-after players include three defensive stalwarts and the team’s top rusher.
Worrell praised his coaching staff for “getting those kids in the right positions” but said the athletes deserve the credit.
“They do the playing,” he said.
Defensive ends Brett Drillette and Nace Washington received offers from numerous universities. Both athletes top 6 feet tall and weigh in at more than 200 pounds.
“They’ve gotten attention because they are tall and athletic,” Worrell said. “When you play those positions and can run, you’re going to get noticed.”
At least three Division I universities have sent offers to speedy free safety Luke Dillingham. At 6 feet 1 inch and 190 pounds, he has the wingspan and ability to make crucial plays from the defensive backfield, Worrell said.
Dillingham started as a sophomore and junior.
“He has the frame and athleticism that colleges really like,” the coach said. “He is probably the fastest kid on our team and is really aggressive on the back end and takes control.”
The offensive player creating demand from Division I schools is the explosive Cash Jones. The running back toted the ball 383 times for 2,694 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.
While recruitments are appreciated, the four players remain focused on the here and now, Worrell said.
“Those young men have really good attitudes,” he said. “They understand this season is about enjoying their senior year of high school and playing with their friends. They’ve got offers, but they put them on the back burner in terms of what they are focused on. Each and every one of those kids is focused on being good teammates in the locker room, working hard, showing up every day and trying to do everything they can to get us a state championship here at Brock.”
Brock is primed to snatch back the state championship that has eluded them since going 16-0 and winning the title in 2015.
“Our goals are the same every year — make the playoffs, win a district championship, practice on Thanksgiving morning, and win our last game, which means win a state championship,” Worrell said. “The last two years, we have lost in the semifinals in really close games. Anything short of a state championship is going to be disappointing for us. That’s what the program has gotten to, and that’s what we aim at every year. It will be the same this year.”
