To kick off the second week of summer camps, Brock held their summer youth football camp for incoming first to ninth graders.
“The best part about these camps is spending time with these boys,” Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis said. “You have the little ones that are in elementary school, they are always at the games, but to get them out here and get to know them and see the excitement in their eyes is always the best. With our older guys, we get to work on football stuff, we get to bring in the guys that are incoming seventh graders and get a head start with them. That’s really the best part about it, just spending the time with them.
“The time where we don’t have to rush through everything, there is no pressure on them.
Mathis uses that time to focus on the fundamentals and getting the campers dialed in and ready for regular football practice.
“Most of the time with our practices we go off of 10-minute segments,” Mathis said. “We stay with our periods where we run through individual, group, and team stuff during those segments. Our base plan is always the same, so that they know when they start seventh grade up to when they become seniors, they know exactly how we are going to run practice from water breaks and switching stations. It’s a big deal for us, we want to make these practices as efficient as possible.”
Mathis and his staff make sure to keep everyone hydrated even more so right now due to the intense heat, while keeping an eye on them.
Tuesday marked the second day of the baseball camp over at Aledo High led by Aledo Head Coach Chad Barry.
With the summer heat reaching into the high 90s and even triple digits, Barry has breaks planned throughout the duration of the camps where the kids get into the dugout and out of the sun, as well as having the concession stand open so they can get drinks to keep them hydrated if needed.
Rather than making the camps different compared to what they are used to with practice, Barry just changes the pace of the camps.
“I think the fundamentals stay the same and the pace that you teach them change, age group to age group things will change. You’ll add more and more fundamentals in,” Barry said. “They somewhat stay the same, just at a different pace.”
Millsap High School began its two-week youth baseball camp for incoming third through eighth graders.
To combat the heat, the coaches make good use of their batting cage facility and the shade and breezeway it gives, while getting plenty of water.
While it is a camp and not practice, the coaches still want the campers to get better at the sport while having fun.
“There is a lot more teaching involved especially with the younger kids,” Assistant Coach Tim Holloway said. “My emphasis is always on fun. I don’t want it to seem like a practice where we are working on specific things. We are here to get better, but we are also here to have fun.”
Thursday concluded a three-day boys basketball camp at Springtown High for incoming second through ninth graders lead by Head Coach Nathan Purvis.
“It is pretty standard across high school sports to spread the community aspect and get kids involved at a young age,” Purvis said. “Seeing the kids come in here and have fun playing the sport that I grew up loving and playing, bringing the love for basketball to them.”
The coach said he tries to be fair to the varsity athletes while maintaining a level of expectations.
“If a kid comes to camp, our primary focus is for them to stay safe and have fun,” Purvis said.
