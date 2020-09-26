My first couple of months at the Weatherford Democrat have been mostly fun and occasionally frustrating. The fun comes from attending high school sporting events and doing what I love — taking pictures and writing stories. The frustration comes from trying to cover two counties and 16 schools, each with multiple sports — football, baseball, basketball, tennis, golf, softball, swimming, soccer, volleyball, track and wrestling — and most with girls and boys teams.
Do the math. That’s about 200 teams and a thousand kids to keep up with.
Trying to spell the names of these kids requires a master’s degree in Scrabble. Few parents name their kids John or Jane anymore — and even if they did, they’d spell them Jheownn and Ghyayne just to give their local sportswriter an ulcer.
The Weatherford Democrat sports desk is a one-person operation. This one person’s brain becomes so inundated with names, numbers, mascots, times, dates and locations that it vapor locks and shuts down every so often. In my smoking days, I would go outside and suck down a cancer stick or two to reset my noggin. I kicked the tobacco habit about three years ago. Now, to reset the ol’ cranium muscle, I go to the parking lot and meander in circles while staring at my feet for 10 minutes.
While we’re on frustrations, let me confess one more. Photography. As a news reporter for most of my career, I became adept at taking portraits, grip-and-grin poses, burning buildings, accident scenes and various stationary subjects. I once considered myself a decent photographer. Not anymore. I am far less adept at capturing precise images of fast-moving subjects taken from long distances.
My first Friday night football game to cover for the Democrat was in late August at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells. I spent three hours hustling up and down the sidelines and around the end zones, anticipating where plays might go and putting myself in the best position to be there to capture the action. The photos looked great on the LCD screen on back of my digital camera. When I returned to the office, uploaded them and saw them full-screen, however, most of the 300 images were slightly (or vastly) out of focus.
The next week, I was in Brock and standing at the back of the end zone when Eagles running back Cash Jones took off on an 80-yard sprint toward the corner of the end zone where I happened to be standing. Jones was barreling down the sidelines in a straight line with players chasing behind him and nobody in front to block my vision. I snapped several photos, with the last one capturing Jones crossing the end zone and glancing in my direction.
My excitement at having captured multiple images of such a long TD run fizzled when I returned to the office — every photo was fuzzy.
I had a breakthrough in my third week and became more proficient with the long lens. My sports photography continues to improve slowly. One of my favorite photos so far features Audrey Pearce, an Aledo senior, who is stretching her 6-foot-3-inch frame high above the net to block a shot from a teammate during a recent practice. Another favorite shows Gordon junior defensive end Hoss Rouse grabbing a handful of an opponent’s jersey while making a tackle. (These and other favorite photos are available for viewing at weatherfordemocrat.com.)
Enough about frustrations. Let’s talk fun.
The action-packed excitement, lights, noise and radiance of high school athletics are intoxicating, and I soak up that spirit at different schools each week. Seeing young people competing with passion in tough sports makes me feel better about the future, like our world is in good hands.
One thing I hadn’t anticipated was enjoying volleyball games so much. I had seen few volleyball matches prior to taking this job and was surprised by how exciting the matches can become when two good teams square off. The girls play on hardwood courts and think nothing of going airborne and horizontal while diving for a ball. They suffer injuries just like football players, which is why I snapped Brock volleyballer Rian Brunner sitting on the sidelines with her foot in a protective boot recently. Volleyballers are tough and courageous, too, and I wanted to illustrate that. (I was happy to see Brunner back on the court recently when I attended a Brock game, but noticed teammate Alykx Vlahopoulos was on crutches with her own injury — and see what I mean about those names!)
Right now, my focus is mostly on football and volleyball, the fall sports. In time, I’ll cover all the sports that bring young people together in the spirit of friendly competition. I can’t attend every game or even most of them, and so I ask coaches to send me stats and thoughts after games for me to include in stories. I want kids to receive positive attention. If your favorite team isn’t receiving enough ink in these pages, politely ask your coach to send information to us or see if he/she can find someone to assist in doing so. I can always use the help.
It takes a village!
