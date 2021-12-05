FOLLOWING HER LOVE: Iowa rodeo athlete is thriving in Texas with WC

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Clear this evening, then becoming windy with a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear this evening, then becoming windy with a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.