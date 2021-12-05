FOLLOWING HER LOVE: Iowa rodeo athlete is thriving in Texas with WC

We’ve all seen it in movies, youngsters crouched under the blankets in their beds after lights out, using a flashlight to read, or huddling next to the radio to hear their favorite songs.
Briena Wells grew up in Le Mars, Iowa, not under those conditions but still needing special permission from her parents to watch something well past the bedtime of an average youngster. They saw the love and passion in her request and granted approval that helped bring her to the success she’s enjoying now as part of the Weatherford College Rodeo Team.
“I fell in love with barrel racing when I was around 9 years old,” Wells recalled. “My family would always watch the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) each December, and I remember staying up past my bedtime for those 10 nights to watch the barrel racing. I rode working cow horses before I got my first barrel horse, but I always liked going fast more than anything.”
This season, her success as a Coyote includes a barrel racing championship at the Sul Ross State University Rodeo in Alpine in late September. Her time of 16.06 seconds in the final run was the fastest of all 150 entries.
The best performance of her college career (second year) propelled her to a higher level. Already showing great promise, this was a significant step beyond that, WC coach Johnny Emmons said.
“Brie is off to a great start this year,” he said. “I think having a year’s worth of college rodeo experience behind her, she knows what she’s up against, and I think she’s done a really good job of preparing for this year. She made some adjustments with her horses, and she seems focused and was ready to go when this year started.”
She stands sixth in barrel racing and eighth in breakaway roping for the Southwest Region at the season’s halfway point. She credited much of her success this season to not taking much — if any — time off between the spring and fall seasons.
“While college rodeo has an off-season, rodeo altogether really doesn’t,” Wells said. “When I have some time off, I usually make a trip to Colorado to practice with some family friends and make sure my roping stays sharp. I like to keep my barrel horses in great shape all year long, but I don’t work them around the barrels very often. I like for them to think of running barrels as a reward, not something they have to do every day.”
She detailed that mindset has played a significant factor in her leap from last season to this season.
“This year, I’ve just tried my hardest to stay focused and surround myself with people that help me get better. It’s much easier to stay focused and be the best you can be when you have the right people in your corner.”
Her mother rode cutting horses until Wells was around 5 years old, but she said neither of her parents thought she would take her love of horses to the extreme that she has. She said even though her parents weren’t involved in rodeo, they always worked as hard as possible to make connections with great people in the industry for her. Among them were 21-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier J.D. Yates.
“My dad and J.D. have been great friends for as long as I can remember,” she recalled. “When it came time for me to get a breakaway and barrel horse, he was the person who got me the suitable horses and taught me how to rope.
Her family learned all it could about rodeo to be there with her every step of the way.
Wells said she enjoys barrel racing and breakaway roping equally. The barrels, it could be argued, are a bit more dangerous, she admitted.
“There is an immense danger to running barrels. There is always a possibility that your horse can slip, trip, or fall during a run. Occasionally when a horse falls, it will land on top of you and break bones or worse,” she said. “Thankfully, I haven’t been seriously injured running barrels, only a few cuts and bruises, but that’s part of it.”
Wells is majoring in communications to further her ability to communicate with people in the sport of rodeo. She said she chose this major because she believes having great conversations with people is the key to success.
And she does hope to return to WC for her third year of eligibility in 2022-23.
“I plan to return to WC for another year, or as long as Johnny Emmons will let me,” she said with a chuckle. “I love Weatherford and can’t see myself at any other college. After college, I plan to pro rodeo in hopes of making the National Finals one day.
“My final comment would be to anyone that is starting out or wanting to rodeo. Remember to stay focused on your goals and take great care of your horses because you can’t compete without them.”
