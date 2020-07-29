Former Coyote called up to major leagues

The Cincinnati Reds named former Weatherford College baseball player Tejay Antone to their 30-man active roster Saturday, promoting the pitcher to the major leagues for the first time.
Antone became the fourth former Coyote to advance to the majors, including German Duran (Texas Rangers), Jake Arrieta (Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies) and Ryan Brasier (Boston Red Sox).
The Reds drafted Antone out of WC in the fifth round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, making him the highest pick in Coyote baseball history. He worked his way through the minor leagues over the next six years, including a lost 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery. He advanced to Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019.
The Mansfield Legacy High School product transferred to WC from TCU, earning All-Conference honors and setting a WC school record with 99 strikeouts in 84 and 1/3 innings pitched in 2014.
