Former Coyote drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Hickey

The St. Louis Cardinals selected former Weatherford College pitcher Matt Hickey in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1-inch right-hander recently completed his junior season at Tarleton State University.

Hickey came to WC out of Granbury High School. In 2021, his final season at Weatherford, he was a first team All-Conference reliever, finishing the season with a 1.19 ERA. He had 43 appearances at WC, logging a 3.39 ERA and an 8-4 career record.

It marked the 43rd time that a current or former Weatherford College player had been selected in the MLB Draft.

