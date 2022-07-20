Former Coyote drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals selected former Weatherford College pitcher Matt Hickey in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday.
The 6-foot-1-inch right-hander recently completed his junior season at Tarleton State University.
Hickey came to WC out of Granbury High School. In 2021, his final season at Weatherford, he was a first team All-Conference reliever, finishing the season with a 1.19 ERA. He had 43 appearances at WC, logging a 3.39 ERA and an 8-4 career record.
It marked the 43rd time that a current or former Weatherford College player had been selected in the MLB Draft.
