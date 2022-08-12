For the first time ever, Garner high school athletes took the court.
Tuesday marked the beginning of the Longhorns’ varsity volleyball season, when they took on the Bryson Cowgirls.
Garner, a team made entirely of freshmen, went up against an experienced team in the Cowgirls, and even though they lost the match, the Longhorns were able to steal a set.
“Yes, we might have lost, but so many good things came about this game,” said Head Volleyball Coach Kaitlyn Embrey. “It is a whole new system that they are learning, and we took a set off of our first game ever. So yes, it might have been a loss, but I still count it as a win in our book because we grew a lot.”
Garner must figure out a way to overcome the mental part of the game as they started slowly in every set, but they did show heart and battled in two sets, including the one they took.
“Right now, we are fighting the freshman mindset,” Embrey said. “It is easy to go through the dips and valleys, while it is difficult for them to stay up there. It will take us some time, but once we can fight through that, you will see a different team.”
The Longhorns returned to action Thursday, competing in a tournament at Bryson High School.
For years, students attended Garner through the eighth grade before transferring to nearby Millsap or Mineral Wells. In the fall of 2019, Garner ISD formed a Citizens Advisory Committee to do a simple survey of parents on whether they were in favor of the district expanding.
Over the period between 2014 and 2019, parents questioned Garner on why it ends with eighth grade, having parents send their children to Mineral Wells or Millsap.
“Only seven of the 201 people surveyed back then said they did not want a high school for their kids,” said Garner ISD Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark. “We moved forward knowing that this is what the parents wanted, and so we put out a community and staff survey followed by a more intensive parent survey.”
The research and surveys yielded similar results, with many finding a high school beneficial. Following a successful for year of high school last year, the district was able to add sports this year.
“Last year, we had our first ninth grade class,” Hallmark said. “This year, we will have ninth and 10th graders, and we joined UIL, allowing us to have varsity sports.”
Soon, Garner hopes to add a team for boys and girls basketball, track, cross country, tennis, and golf, to go along with volleyball.
