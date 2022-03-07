WEATHERFORD — The Parker/Palo Pinto County area will be heavily represented later this month after numerous powerlifting athletes qualified to compete at state.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs dominated at regionals, where 15 girls competed — seven of them were freshmen.
Millsap took third in 3A Small School as a team, and qualified six Lady Bulldogs to Corpus Christi — Ciera McKey (regional runner-up), Lily Kimsey (regional champion), Kaidence Glenn (regional champion), Zoe Puckett (regional champion), Becca Burney (regional runner-up) and Dylan Irwin (regional runner-up).
Springtown is also well-represented, with 13 powerlifters qualifying following the regional meet — Sarah Self, Myra Castro, Brianna Graham, Caitlyn Coleman, Britney Tyree, Skyler Tyree, Macy Chavez, Kylie Wear, Angela Pando, Abigail Rodgers, Savannah Gomez, Angela Chavez and Reaghan Fortner.
The Aledo Ladycats had three girls qualify for Corpus Christi in the program’s first year at Aledo High School — Taylor Sehnem, Morgan Sehnem and Avery Gray.
Brock’s Lillian Patterson will compete at the state meet after finishing third in the THSWPA Region 6, Division 3 championships.
The Weatherford Lady Roos broke 10 school records on their way to a fourth-place finish as a team in the Region IV, 6A meet, which saw Tanner Bussey become Weatherford’s lone state qualifier, outlifting the state qualifying total of 725 lbs.
Mineral Wells’ Trella Akers finished as the regional runner-up to advance to state.
Peaster will be represented in Corpus Christi by regional champion Kiana Allen.
Perrin-Whitt’s Abby Vanbuskirk will represent the Lady Pirates at state.
The 2022 THSWPA State Championships will take place March 16-19 at American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
